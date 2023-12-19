Fans have made many speculations about Rohit Sharma's future for Mumbai Indians in IPL, especially after he was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise. But Mumbai Indians team owner Akash Ambani seemed to have dispelled all of rumours about Rohit not playing for Mumbai Indians anymore when he responded to a fan's demand during the IPL 2024 auction. Fans were allowed to attend the IPL 2024 auction at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and a Mumbai Indians supporter shouted out, "Rohit Sharma ko wapis lao." In response, Ambani responded back saying, "Chinta mat karo, woh batting karega." 'Rinku Singh Laughing in the Corner' Fans React After RCB Buy Yash Dayal for INR 5 Crore at IPL 2024 Auction.

Akash Ambani Responds t Fan's 'Rohit Sharma Ko Wapis Lao' Demand

Here's What Akash Ambani Said

There’s this young MI fan, who shouted, 'Rohit Sharma ko wapis lao,' during the auction break and Akash Ambani coolly responded with, 'Chinta mat kro, wo batting krega’ It was a huge moment here! — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)