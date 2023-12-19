Royal Challengers Bangalore's signing of Yash Dayal for Rs 5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19, evoked a flurry of reactions from fans on social media. After a decent first season for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, Dayal had one of his most forgettable moments in the IPL when KKR's Rinku Singh smashed him for five sixes in one over to win the match for his team. See some of the reactions by fans below. Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral After Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Wanindu Hasaranga for Just Rs 1.5 Crore at IPL 2024 Auction.

'Rinku Singh Laughing in the Corner'

Rinku singh laughing in the corner https://t.co/gIS5SwHNpu — Imaad Lone 🇵🇸 (@imaaadlone) December 19, 2023

'Rinku Waiting'

'Admin Typing This'

Hilarious

Rinku Singh will be like ROFL 😂😂 https://t.co/Df68UrsSIP — snobfielder (@snobfielder) December 19, 2023

One More Similar Reaction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)