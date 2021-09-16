St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday, won their maiden Caribbean Premier League title by defeating St Lucia Kings by three wickets. Dominic Drake was the star player for the champions, hitting a 24-ball 48 to seal the win for his side. For St Lucia Kings, this was a second consecutive defeat in a CPL final.

🏆 CPL'21 FINAL: SLK v SKNP 🏆 We have done it!!!! DOMINIC DRAKES has done it!!!! ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS ARE YOUR, 2021 CPL CHAMPIONS ❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️#stkittsandnevis🇰🇳#cplfinal#biggestpartyinsport#SLKvSKNP — SKNPatriots (@sknpatriots) September 15, 2021

Watch the winning moment here:

WHAT A FINISH! Dominic Drakes seals the win with a @fun88eng Magic moment. pic.twitter.com/tvyn72hbmP — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)