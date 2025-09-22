Renowned Indian actor and Trinbago Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated the Nicholas Pooran-led side on winning the Caribbean Premier League 2025 title. TKR won the CPL 2025 final after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets. This is the record-fifth CPL title for the franchise. The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan posted on X following the side's historic trophy clinch. SRK wrote, "And CPL is ours. Awesome grit and play my boys". The 59-year-old film star couldn't be present at venue of the final at Providence Stadium, so he wrote, "Each one of you have given your heart and soul for this tournament. Congratulations wish I was there. Next time round for sure. Need the Trini party 5 Times champ!!! Love u all." Trinbago Knight Riders Win CPL 2025; Nicholas Pooran and Co Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in Final by Three Wickets To Claim Record Fifth Caribbean Premier League Title.

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates CPL 2025 Winners TKR

And CPL is ours. Awesome grit and play my boys from @TKRiders Each one of you have given your heart and soul for this tournament. Congratulations wish I was there. Next time round for sure. Need the Trini party 5 Times champ!!! Love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2025

