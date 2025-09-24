Star cricketer Nicholas Pooran shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle with the Caribbean Premier League (2025) title in his bed after he led the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to win the prestigious title against the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) on Monday, September 22. Nicholas Pooran-led TKR chased down the 131-run target in 18 overs and won the CPL 2025 final by three wickets. "Slept like a baby, woke up like a champion 🏆. All the sacrifices that was made was worth it," Nicholas Pooran wrote on his Instagram while posting pictures with the CPL 2025 trophy. Trinbago Knight Riders Win CPL 2025; Nicholas Pooran and Co Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in Final by Three Wickets To Claim Record Fifth Caribbean Premier League Title.

Nicholas Pooran Poses With CPL 2025 Trophy in Bed

