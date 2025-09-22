Trinbago Knight Riders have won their fifth Caribbean Premier League title, after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets in the CPL 2025 final match. The match being played at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown saw Guyana Amazon Warriors win the toss and elect to bat first. GAW however failed to keep up to their plans and managed only 130/8. Saurabh Netravalkar picked three wickets for 25 runs. In return, TKR started well with opener Colin Munro smashing 23 off 15 balls. In the middle order, Kieron Pollard smacked 21 off 12 balls. But, with the regular fall of wickets, this low scorer was turning into a thriller. Tailenders Keacy Carty and Akeal Hosein however finished the chase off in 18 overs, scoring 133/7, helping the side win their fifth title. Winning CPL 2025 makes the Trinbago Knight Riders the only side with five trophies in the Caribbean Premier League. The Nicholas Pooran-led side managed to win the franchise this league for the first time since 2020. Barbados Royals Win WCPL 2025; Chinelle Henry and Co Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in Final by Three Wickets To Claim Third Consecutive Title in Women's Caribbean Premier League (Watch Match Video Highlights).

TKR Wins Caribbean Premier League 2025, Five Times Champions

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)