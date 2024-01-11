Nepal cricketer who was sentenced to eight years of jail imprisonment by the Nepal Court has also been suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal from all national and as well as international games of cricket. The bench of Shishir Raj Dhakal handed over the verdict of imprisonment with compensation and penalties after a hearing on January 10, 2024. Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Sentenced to Eight Years in Jail in Rape Case.

Cricket Association of Nepal Suspends Sandeep Lamichhane

The cricketing body of Nepal suspends Sandeep Lamichhane- the rape-convicted cricketer from all kinds of national as well as International games.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/RTgPP20ZYN— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)