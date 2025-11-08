India will take on Nepal in Bowl Match 3 of the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, after both teams were eliminated from the main competition. The IND vs NEP Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday, November 8. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Hong Kong Sixes 2025, and will provide live telecast viewing options of the India vs Nepal match on Sony Sports Network TV channels. For online viewing options, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app or website to catch the live action of Hong Kong Sixes 2025 in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide a live online streaming viewing option on its app and website. Robin Uthappa Shines As India Defeat Pakistan by Two Runs in Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

IND vs NEP Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming

From every corner of the globe, they arrive 🌍 12 nations. One wild carnival of cricket 🎪 The world unites for #HongKongSixes2025 - where every hit makes history 💥 pic.twitter.com/mWlCCjufyg — FanCode (@FanCode) November 6, 2025

