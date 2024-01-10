Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who was adjudged guilty a few weeks ago for raping a minor is now sentenced by Nepal court for eight years of jail imprisonment. The bench of Shishir Raj Dhakal handed over the verdict of 8 years imprisonment along with compensation and penalties after a hearing on January 10, 2024. Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape, Jail Term to be Decided in Next Hearing.

Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Sentenced to Eight Years in Jail

Nepal court sentences eight years imprisonment to star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in a rape case The bench of Shishir Raj Dhakal handed over the verdict of 8 years imprisonment along with compensation and penalties after a hearing today, confirms court official Ramu Sharma. — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

