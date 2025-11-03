At least seven people, including foreign climbers, were killed and four others injured on Monday after an avalanche struck northeastern Nepal's Yalung Ri peak, news agency PTI reported. Four others remained missing after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak. The peak is located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province's Dolakha district. Avalanche in Nepal: Climbers Watch in Horror As Massive Avalanche Sweeps Annapurna I (Watch Video).

7 Killed After Avalanche Sweeps Through Camp in Nepal

At least 7 people killed in avalanche in Nepal: local media. pic.twitter.com/5bjz60PXw7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2025

