Punjab Kings complete their double against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 as they defeat them by four wickets at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK got off to a poor start, losing their openers early but Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis stitched a steady partnership taking CSK from 48/3 to 126/4. Curran completed his half-century and looked to score big at the death but once he was dismissed CSK suffered a collapse and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped a hat-trick. PBKS bowled out CSK on 190, Chasing it, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya gave PBKS a great start and Shreyas Iyer carried the momentum forward. Iyer and Shashank Singh got the hold of the CSK bowlers in the middle and despite both getting dismissed in the end, PBKS went over the finishing line. With this defeat, CSK are out of the play-off race of IPL 2025. Yuzvendra Chahal Hat-Trick Video: Watch Star Punjab Kings Spinner Dismiss Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad in Consecutive Deliveries During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

CSK Out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race

