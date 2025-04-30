Yuzvendra Chahal showed his guile and skills again as he scalped a hat-trick in the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is his second hat-trick in the IPL. Chahal came to bowl the 19th over and scalped four wickets in the over including that of MS Dhoni. In the last three balls of the over, he dismissed Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad to scalp a hat-trick. After completing his hat-trick, he celebrated with his trademark 'meme' celebration. Yuzvendra Chahal Performs Trademark 'Meme Celebration' After Scalping Hat-Trick During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Yuzvendra Chahal Hat-Trick Video

