Chennai Super Kings aim to invest in younger Indian uncapped talents in the ongoing IPL 2026 auction as after Prasanth Veer, they secure the signing of Kartik Sharma for a massive INR 14.20 Crore price. Kartik did well in the trials of the IPL franchises and also showed glimpses of his ability in the domestic cricket. CSK decided to invest in him and snatched him away from KKR after a fierce bidding war. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Sold To Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 18 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Kartik Sharma Sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 14.20 Crore

Kartik Sharma is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for INR 14.20 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

