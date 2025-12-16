Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana will feature for the three-time Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL 19 edition after KKR purchased the star pacer for INR 18 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi. Pathirana was not retained by CSK, having played four seasons for the five-time IPL-winning franchise, claiming 47 wickets in 32 appearances. Pathirana is KKR's third buy of the day, having already broken the bank with Cameron Green for INR 25.20 crore, and picking up Kiwi wicket-keeper batter Finn Allen for INR 2 crore. Why Cameron Green Will Receive Only INR 18 Crore Despite KKR's Bidding of INR 25.20 Crore At the IPL 2026 Auction?

KKR Buys Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka is SOLD to @KKRiders for a whopping INR 18 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

