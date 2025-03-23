Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in the thrilling Indian Premier League 2025 encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Talking about the match, Mumbai made 155/9 in 20 overs after Noor Ahmad scalped four wickets. While chasing 156 runs, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra hammered match-winning half-centuries that guided Super Kings to a comprehensive victory over their arch-rivals. It is to be noted that the Mumbai Indians are yet to win their opening match of the IPL since 2013. After suffering yet another defeat in their opening match of the IPL season, funny memes and jokes went viral on Mumbai Indians on social media. Below are some of the viral reactions. Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by Four Wickets in IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad Help CSK Secure Victory in Indian Premier League's 'El Clasico.'

Mumbai Indians losing the first match of the season pic.twitter.com/x2tX1myTkC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 23, 2025

Mumbai Indians in their 1st match of an IPL season since 2013: 2013 - Lost. 2014 - Lost. 2015 - Lost.. 2016 - Lost. 2017 - Lost. 2018 - Lost. 2019 - Lost. 2020 - Lost. 2021 - Lost. 2022 - Lost. 2023 - Lost. 2024 - Lost. 2025 - Lost*. — MixUpInfo (@MixUpInfo03) March 23, 2025

