Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a comprehensive victory over their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 El Clasico match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, March 23. With this victory, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Super Kings registered their first victory of the season. Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians need to go back to the drawing board and look at where they went wrong throughout the match. Fans React With Funny Memes After Deepak Chahar's Impressive Performance Against His Previous Franchise Chennai Super Kings During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians posted a decent total of 155/9 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma top-scored with 31 runs, whereas stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav made 29 runs. Towards the end, former Chennai Super Kings player Deepak Chahar chipped in with an unbeaten 28 runs off 15 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

For Super Kings, star spinner Noor Ahmad bagged a four-wicket haul, whereas left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed scalped three wickets. Nathan Ellis and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket apiece. While chasing 156 runs, Chennai started on a worse note as they lost their Impact Player and opener Rahul Tripathi for two runs. Deepak Chahar removed Rahul Tripathi.

However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and stylish left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra steadied the ship for the Super Kings. The duo shared a crucial 67-run stand for the second wicket before Ruturaj departed after playing a blistering knock of 53 runs off 26 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. MS Dhoni Pulls Off Lightning-Fast Stumping To Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Opener Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten and played a match-winning knock of 65 runs off 45 deliveries, including six boundaries, which helped Chennai Super Kings to register a comprehensive victory over Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).