On July 8, former BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly turns 51. Amid his 51st birthday, Sachin Tendulkar sent a special wish to the former Indian captain. Taking to Twitter, the master blaster batsman wished Ganguly on his 51st birthday and said, “Dadi is one man who would even celebrate his birthday on the offside. That’s how much he loved the offside. Happy birthday, my friend! @SGanguly99”.

Sachin Tendulkar Sends Special Wish for Sourav Ganguly on His 51st Birthday

Dadi is one man who would even celebrate his birthday on the offside. That’s how much he loved the offside. Happy birthday, my friend! @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/KgYPnLqNRl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2023

