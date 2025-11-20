Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming note featuring his coach Ramakant Achrekar and brother Ajit Tendulkar on the occasion of World Children's Day 2025. November 20 is celebrated as World Children's Day every year to advocate for children's rights and their welfare. Taking to X, the Master Blaster, who is a UNICEF ambassador, shared an anecdote from his childhood when his elder brother Ajit Tendulkar took him to Ramakant Achrekar. "Growing up, I was a very naughty kid. I was full of energy and always up to something...But then one day, Ajit, my elder brother, took me to Achrekar Sir to channel this energy I had. From then on, the child in me truly found his wings, enjoying every minute on the field, developing a lifelong love for the game," he wrote. Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Sathya Sai Baba’s Blessings During ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Anecdote on World Children's Day

Growing up, I was a very naughty kid. I was full of energy and always up to something. The child in me had a safe and happy environment to grow up in. But then one day, Ajit, my elder brother took me to Achrekar Sir to channel this energy I had. From then on, the child in me… pic.twitter.com/8Mqo95KZBA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sachin Tendulkar ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)