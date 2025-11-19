Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among the special guests at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. The event, held on Tuesday was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar and several union ministers. Before taking the stage, Aishwarya respectfully touched PM Modi’s feet, a gesture that quickly drew attention. In her address, the former Miss World spoke about the values that bind society together. She highlighted how caste and religion often divide people, and stressed the need to rise above these barriers. Aishwarya urged everyone to choose love, kindness and humanity as guiding principles in life. Her calm and thoughtful words were heard with great interest by the audience, who had gathered to honour the spiritual leader’s legacy. The atmosphere remained peaceful and reflective as dignitaries and devotees came together for the tribute. Andhra Pradesh: Security Tightened Ahead of PM Modi's Visit to Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches PM Modi’s Feet – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

