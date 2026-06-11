Darwish Rasooli Dead? Karim Janat Instagram Post Creates Confusion Regarding Afghanistan Cricketer
Afghanistan national cricket team player Karim Janat's viral Instagram post has created confusion regarding his teammate Darwish Rasooli.
A post from the Instagram account of Afghanistan national cricket team player Karim Janat has created confusion regarding his teammate Darwish Rasooli. Janat took to Instagram and posted about a photo of Rasooli along with a caption in Pashto. The caption in Pashto mentioned the demise of Rasooli's father. However, the English translation of the caption suggested that Rasooli himself passed away. Thus creating confusion among the fans.
Karim Janat's Instagram Post
View this post on Instagram
Check English Translation by Instagram Karim Janat's Post
Actual Translation by Google Mentions Father
Facebook Post Mention's Darwish rasooli's Ftaher's Death
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).