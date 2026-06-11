Darwish Rasooli Dead? Karim Janat Instagram Post Creates Confusion Regarding Afghanistan Cricketer

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A post from the Instagram account of Afghanistan national cricket team player Karim Janat has created confusion regarding his teammate Darwish Rasooli. Janat took to Instagram and posted about a photo of Rasooli along with a caption in Pashto. The caption in Pashto mentioned the demise of Rasooli's father. However, the English translation of the caption suggested that Rasooli himself passed away. Thus creating confusion among the fans.

Karim Janat's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram

Check English Translation by Instagram Karim Janat's Post

Karim Janat's Post For Darwish Rasooli. (Photo IG@ karimjanat_11)

Actual Translation by Google Mentions Father

Source: Google

Facebook Post Mention's Darwish rasooli's Ftaher's Death

Source: Facebook

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).