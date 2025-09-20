Dasun Shanaka played a wonderful 64-run knock off just 37 balls. His innings during the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium consisted of three 4s and six 6s. Of those six 6s, the Sri Lanka national cricket team batter Dasun Shanaka struck two very big ones. One was against pacer Shoriful Islam, going 95 metres, and the other was a massive 101 metres against spinner Nasum Ahmed. Both sixes were slammed over the rope, on the on-side against the Bangladesh national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Kusal Perera Becomes Leading Run-Getter for Sri Lanka in T20I Cricket, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

95m and 101m: Two Massive Sixes By Dasun Shanaka

95 m & 101 m 🤯 Dasun Shanaka hurls them into the orbit ☄️ Watch #SLvBAN LIVE now on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/F2TdjRAPKv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 20, 2025

