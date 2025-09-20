Veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Perera became the highest run-scorer for his country in T20I cricket. The left-handed batter achieved this feat during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, September 20. Kusal Perera surpassed Kusal Mendis' 2198-run tally to become the leading run-getter for Sri Lanka in the shortest format. The elite list includes Pathum Nissanka (2096) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (1889). Why Are Sri Lankan Players Wearing Black Armbands During SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? Know Reason.

Kusal Perera Becomes Leading Run-Getter for Sri Lanka in T20Is

