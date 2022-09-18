Rajasthan Royals' franchise in Cricket South Africa T20 League Paarl Royals have today announced that David Miller will be the captain of their team in the debut season. The South African left-handed batter had an amazing season in 2022 IPL season in which he helped Gujarat Titans to win the trophy. The South African franchise took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Check the Tweet about Miller:

hey (with the intention of being your captain) ✌🏻#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/XuPos1Xv41 — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) September 18, 2022

Paarl Royals; Latest Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)