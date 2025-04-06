Star Australian top-order batsman David Warner has wished everyone a "Happy Ram Navami" on the auspicious day of Ram Navami, a festival celebrated by the followers of the Hinduism religion, majorly in India. David Warner took to his official Instagram account to share his best wishes for the festival. The post also read "May the blessing of Lord Rama bring peace and harmony to your home and heart". David Warner has long been associated with India, having played in the Indian Premier League since 2009 to IPL 2024. David Warner Says He Needs To Become 'A Member of Parliament' Days After Revealing First Look of His Debut Film 'Robinhood', Fans Ask 'Indian or Australian?'.

David Warner Wishes 'Happy Ram Navami':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

