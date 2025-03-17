David Warner put out a surprising post on 'X' where he expressed his desire to become a 'member of the parliament' and asked fans for their thoughts. Days ago, the Australian cricketer shared the first look of his movie 'Robinhood' which is his debut in Indian cinema. The 38-year-old, who has time and again showcased his love for Indian culture and cinema, also shared that he enjoyed shooting for the movie. Fans took to David Warner's post where he said he wanted to become a member of parliament' and shared their reactions. One of them asked, "Indian or Australian?". David Warner notably went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. 'Indian Cinema, Here I Come' David Warner Shares Poster of His Tollywood Debut 'Robinhood', Australian Cricketer 'Excited' for Movie's Release on This Date (See Post).

David Warner Wants to Become 'Member of Parliament'

'Indian or Australian?'

Interesting

Hmmm

'Indian Parliament?'

'Get Sound Independent Advice'

True!

Haha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)