David Warner put out a surprising post on 'X' where he expressed his desire to become a 'member of the parliament' and asked fans for their thoughts. Days ago, the Australian cricketer shared the first look of his movie 'Robinhood' which is his debut in Indian cinema. The 38-year-old, who has time and again showcased his love for Indian culture and cinema, also shared that he enjoyed shooting for the movie. Fans took to David Warner's post where he said he wanted to become a member of parliament' and shared their reactions. One of them asked, "Indian or Australian?". David Warner notably went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. 'Indian Cinema, Here I Come' David Warner Shares Poster of His Tollywood Debut 'Robinhood', Australian Cricketer 'Excited' for Movie's Release on This Date (See Post).

David Warner Wants to Become 'Member of Parliament'

I think I need to join and become a member of parliament!! Thoughts??? — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 17, 2025

'Indian or Australian?'

Indian or Australian? — Shivani Kapur (@CricketMaiden88) March 17, 2025

Politician role in Robinhood?? — Садам⛷️ | ♡ (@SaddamSadu2__) March 17, 2025

'Indian Parliament?'

'Get Sound Independent Advice'

If you have to ask in this way you may already know the answer. Get sound independent advice from those who know politics well before deciding. You could do wonders in parliament but take care in being a ‘celebrity’ candidate. It could be a double edged sword. Good luck. https://t.co/kAdZ0kEQ1I — 🇦🇺 Mark Hindle ED 🇺🇦 (@MendotaMarkH) March 17, 2025

Well, that depends on whether you're aiming for the Indian parliament or the Australian one! — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) March 17, 2025

