David Warner's daughter were upset after the batter was dismissed during the DC vs RCB clash in IPL 2022. Delhi went on to lose the game. However, the Australian batter has a special message for his daughters. 'So lucky to have my kids know what we do, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can’t always win' he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)