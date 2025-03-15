David Warner shared his thoughts while sharing the poster of the movie 'Robinhood', which is his debut in Indian cinema. Fans have been waiting to see the Australian cricketer in an Indian movie for a long time, with the latter frequently sharing face-swap videos of him in some dance or action sequences, with a memorable example being that of him swapping faces with Allu Arjun. His love for Indian cinema has now been translated to the screen as he will be seen in 'Robinhood', with the movie also starring Sreeleela and Nithiin. Taking to social media, David Warner also shared the Robinhood release date, stating, "Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th." ‘Robinhood’: Striking First Look of David Warner From His Tollywood Debut Featuring Nithiin and Sreeleela Unveiled! (See Pic).

David Warner Shares Thoughts On His Debut in Indian Cinema

