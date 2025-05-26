In the latest development, JioHotstar have bagged the digital rights of India's tour of England 2025, consisting of five IND vs ENG Tests, after mutual agreement with Sony Sports Network. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series online streaming viewing option will now be available on the JioHotstar platform as opposed to the SonyLIV app, with the Sony Sports Network continuing to only provide live telecast on their TV channels. Interestingly, this deal will remain in continuity till India's white-ball tour of England next year, where three ODIs and five T20Is will be played. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series commences from June 20 with the first encounter at Leeds. Shubman Gill Named India's New Test Captain; Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh Earn Maiden Call-Ups As BCCI Announces 18-Member Squad For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

JioHotstar Bags IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Digital Rights

EXCLUSIVE: JioStar and Sony have arrvived at an agreement for the digital rights of the #EngvsInd serIes. JioHotstar will stream the matches while Sony Sports will continue to show on the linear platform. The first of the 5 Tests starts on June 20.https://t.co/FFabhVXZ7f — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) May 26, 2025

