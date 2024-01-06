Ambati Rayudu has made a big announcement of quitting politics, days after making a foray into the arena. In a post on social media, Rayudu shared a short note where he announced that he was quitting the YSR Congress Party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time," he wrote in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter. A week ago, the former cricketer, who won IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings, had joined the party in the presence of the Andhra Pradesh CM. Odisha Cricketer Sumit Sharma Banned By BCCI From Participating in Indian Domestic Competitions Due to Age Fraud: Report.

See Ambati Rayudu's Post:

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)