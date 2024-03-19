After missing the entire season of IPL in 2023 following his unfortunate injury in a road accident, Rishabh Pant has finally received his fit certificate from NCA and will feature for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2024. Now, Delhi Capitals announce Pant as their captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season with a beautiful Rubik's cube artwork. Suryakumar Yadav to Miss Initial Matches of IPL 2024, Fails Fitness Test at NCA: Sources.

Delhi Capitals Announce Rishabh Pant As Captain For IPL 2024

