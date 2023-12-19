Indian top-order batsman Ricky Bhui will be playing IPL 2024 season from the Delhi Capitals side. DC paid an amount of INR 20 Lakh to sign Ricky Bhui. In IPL he has only played two matches till now and has only scored seven runs. The 27-year-old will be looking to make a mark in the upcoming season. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC for INR 7.20 Crore, Shahrukh Khan Sold to Gujarat Titans.

Ricky Bhui signs for DC

Ricky Bhui is SOLD to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 Lakh.#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)