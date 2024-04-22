Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway was ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2024 due to an injury and Richard Gleeson was signed as his replacement. However, Conway was seen training with the Super Kings in Chennai and the franchise uploaded a post for the same on their official Twitter handle. Chennai Super Kings Opener Devon Conway Ruled Out of IPL 2024 Due to Injury, Franchise Sign English Pacer Richard Gleeson As Replacement

Devon Conway Joins CSK Squad

