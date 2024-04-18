New Zealand opener and Chennai Super Kings batsman Devon Conway has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2024 due to an injury. The franchise have called up English pacer Richard Gleeson as a replacement for the remainder of the tournament and will be joining the team for a reserve price of INR 50 lakh. Chennai Super Kings Players Arrive in the ‘City of Nawabs’ Ahead of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Devon Conway Ruled Out of Indian Premier League 2024

Devon Conway ruled out #TATAIPL 2024 due to an injury, Chennai Super Kings add Richard Gleeson to the squad.

