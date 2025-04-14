They say that the DRS stands for the 'Dhoni Review System' and it was proven true once again when the Chennai Super Kings captain had a successful review in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match on April 14. This happened on the last ball of the fourth over when Anshul Kamboj had come round the wicket and struck Nicholas Pooran on his pads. He instantly went up in an appeal and after a few seconds, MS Dhoni signalled that he wanted to use the DRS (Decision Review System) after the umpire did not give it out and replay showed that there was no bat involved and that the ball was hitting the leg-stump. Nicholas Pooran, who has been in superb form for LSG, was dismissed for just eight runs off nine balls. Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard: Check LSG vs CSK Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

MS Dhoni Opts to Use DRS Against Nicholas Pooran

DHONI review system exposed 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mAaKxOwvQs — S (@iamsatypandey) April 14, 2025

'DRS is Dhoni Review System'

DRS IS DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM pic.twitter.com/ADQi8IecQa — . (@cricloverPrayas) April 14, 2025

'Dhoni Review System is Alive'

'Dhoni Review System for You Guys'

Dhoni Review System for you guys! pic.twitter.com/bQZhqDICwc — Badri Dhoni (@badridhoni_) April 14, 2025

'DRS Stands for Dhoni Review System'

DRS stands for DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM. pic.twitter.com/LJGX1AkGgh — Jay Prakash MSDian™ (@ms_dhoni_077) April 14, 2025

'Work of Art'

Dhoni Review System is a work of art! 💛 Simply precise, flawless, like a verse that never misses its rhyme. — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) April 14, 2025

'We Still Live in That Era'

Dhoni Review System. We still live in that era.#LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/tPMhjPsJWO — VJ WARRIORS (@Vijay_fan_army) April 14, 2025

