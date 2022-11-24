Dinesh Karthik took to Instagram and posted a video which showcased his journey of recent few months. Karthik was part of the team India for T20 World Cup 2022 and made it to the team on the basis of some powerful performances in the IPL 2022. After Indias's exit in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup, Karthik apparently was left out of the Indian squad for New Zealand T20Is. Meanwhile, after the video, fans speculated that Karthik has dropped a retirement hint. “World Cup for India and it was such a proud feeling to do so we did fall short of the ultimate motive, but it did fill my life with many memories to cherish. Thank you to all my fellow players, coaches, friends and most importantly the fans for the undying support. #DreamsDoComeTrue #T20WorldCup,” Karthik wrote in the caption of the video.

Dinesh Karthik Latest Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

Retirement?

Happy retirement my fav! @DineshKarthik Dk you have seen a lot in your life .you are the best finisher and best wicketkeeper of the current times ! Your journey is an inspiration to many budding players 💛💫 So much love and respect pic.twitter.com/Kkx7x6hbC0 — PaLaK☘️ (@plkkkks) November 23, 2022

Seems Inevitable

Snippets from Dinesh Karthik's emotional video post #T20WorldCup exit 💔 No retirement announced..but it seems inevitable 😔 pic.twitter.com/KN7UZuVDHc — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) November 23, 2022

