Dinesh Karthik stated that he wanted to play for India again, especially at the T20 World Cup this year, after his 66-run blitz off 34 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 16. Karthik revealed this in a chat with Virat Kohli after the game and said, "I want to be part of the World Cup desperately."

Watch Video Here:

