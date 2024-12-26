Legendary cricketer VVS Laxman paid tribute to former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh after the renowned economist passed away at the age of 92. The veteran Congress leader passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. The former Prime Minister was admitted to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi after his health conditions deteriorated at home. Following Manmohan Singh's sudden death, former India cricketer VVS Laxman paid tribute to his 'X' (formerly Twitter). "Sad to learn about the demise of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. On Shanti 🙏🏼," Laxman wrote. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute After Former Prime Minister Passes Away in Delhi.

VVS Laxman Pays Tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh

Sad to learn about the demise of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. On Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/09tKVnUBdf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)