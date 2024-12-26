Former India national cricket team opener Virender Sehwag paid tribute to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh after the renowned economist and veteran Congress leader passed away at the age of 92 years. The news of Manmohan Singh's death was confirmed by AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he paid tribute to the veteran Congress leader. Sehwag captioned the post: "My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Om Shanti 🙏🏼." 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uPkmiCm5C4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2024

