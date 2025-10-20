Sri Lanka Women completed against Bangladesh Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they snatched away victory from the jaws of defeat. Sri Lanka put together a total of 202 on the board and Bangladesh were cruising to a victory while chasing it. At one point they needed 12 off 12 deliveries and before the last over they needed nine runs with five wickets in hand. In the first ball of the over, Chamari Athapaththu trapped Rabeya Khan LBW. In the next ball, Nahida Akter was dismissed run out. Next delivery, Nigar Sultana got caught in the long-off boundary and Sri Lanka completed a team hattrick. Athapaththu fires it again and traps Marufa Akter LBW in the fourth ball of the over. It was enough to ensure Sri Lanka ended on the winning side. Fans can get the video highlights of the last over here.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Sri Lanka delivered a comeback for the ages to seal a #CWC25 classic against Bangladesh 👌 Watch #SLvBAN Highlights 🎥⬇️https://t.co/FTNqjCSE6h — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2025

