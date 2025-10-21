Bangladesh and West Indies cancel out each other in the second ODI as the match goes to super over after it ended in a tie. Both teams ended up on identical score and the match had to enter the tie-breaker to decide a winner. This is the sixth occasion when an ODI match has ended in a tie. Bangladesh batted first and scored 213/7 riding on Soumya Sarkar's 45 and Rishad Hossain's 39*. Chasing it, Shai Hope scored a half-century and took West Indies to touching distance. West Indies needed five runs off the last over, but they could get only four runs from Saif Hassan. The match ended in a tie and went to Super Over. Rishad Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with three wickets. Angry Fans React As BCB Dish Out Dry and Cracked Black Soil Pitch During Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 in Dhaka (See Pics).

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 Goes to Super Over

