Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team captain Nigar Sultana Joty sat dejected and stunned in the dugout after her side lost to Sri Lanka by seven runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Monday, October 21. Batting first, the Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team scored 202 on the back of Hasini Perera's 85 and Bangladesh were in control, needing nine runs to win off the last over with five wickets in hand. And in a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh lost four wickets in the first four balls of the last over to lose the match, resulting in their elimination from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Nigar Sultana Joty, who fought hard with a 77-run knock, was seen extremely disappointed as she sat in the dugout after the loss. Chamari Athapaththu Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Sri Lanka Women Scalp Team Hattrick to Secure Narrow 7-Run Victory Over Bangladesh Women in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Nigar Sultana Joty Dejected After Bangladesh's Elimination from ICC Women's World Cup 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

