East Delhi Riders (EDR) registered a thumping victory by five wickets in the high-scoring match against the Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) in the 12th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 8. Batting first, Outer Delhi posted a daunting target of 232 runs. Priyansh Arya slammed 111 runs off deliveries, including seven fours and nine sixes. With the ball, Rounak Waghela took two wickets. In response, opener Arpit Rana (79) and captain Anuj Rawat (84) played match-winning knocks to guide East Delhi to chase down the target in 19.2 overs. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Central Delhi Kings Dominates Chart With Hat-Trick of Wins.

East Delhi Riders Beats Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL 2025

