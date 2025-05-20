Digvesh Rathi performed his 'notebook' celebration once again during the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on May 19. The Lucknow Super Giants spinner, who has attracted fines by the BCCI for his celebration, continued to do it after picking up the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. As he brought out the celebration that fans have come to associate him with in IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants shared a post of him celebrating and wrote, "Ek aur chalaan kaat diya," (one more receipt signed). Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension for his involvement in an on-field altercation with Abhishek Sharma after dismissing him in the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Digvesh Rathi Brings Out His Controversial 'Notebook Celebration' Again After Dismissing Ishan Kishan During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Lucknow Super Giants' Post on Digvesh Rathi's 'Notebook' Celebration

Ek aur chalaan kaat diya 📝 pic.twitter.com/qV8gOqQMx5 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 19, 2025

