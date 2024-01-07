Ellyse Perry Hits the Winning Runs in Her 300th International Match As Australia Beat India by Six Wickets in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24, Level Series 1–1

Ellyse Perry could not have asked for a better finish to her 300th international match as Australia defeated India by six wickets in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. The Australian great became the first women's cricketer from her nation to achieve this remarkable feat and she took her team over the line with a four off the last ball of the penultimate over of the match. Batting first, India managed just 130/8 with Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland taking two wickets apiece. In response, Australia completed the chase with an over to spare. For India, Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil took one apiece. Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian in Women’s Cricket To Score 1000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24.

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Result

Australia win the 2nd T20I by 6 wickets and level the series 1⃣-1⃣ It all comes down to the decider on Tuesday 🏟️ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ar0sCktbHa#TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/kC1TjtUtKn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)