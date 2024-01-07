Ellyse Perry Hits the Winning Runs in Her 300th International Match As Australia Beat India by Six Wickets in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24, Level Series 1–1

With this victory, Australia have levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the decider to be played on January 9. For Australia, the standout performers were Ellyse Perry (34* off 21 balls) and Georgia Wareham (2/17).

Ellyse Perry could not have asked for a better finish to her 300th international match as Australia defeated India by six wickets in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. The Australian great became the first women's cricketer from her nation to achieve this remarkable feat and she took her team over the line with a four off the last ball of the penultimate over of the match. Batting first, India managed just 130/8 with Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland taking two wickets apiece. In response, Australia completed the chase with an over to spare. For India, Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil took one apiece. Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian in Women’s Cricket To Score 1000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24.

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Result

