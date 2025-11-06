The Women's Premier League (WPL) has completed three years and its first cycle. The WPL is set for its second mega auction in 2026. Ahead of it, Delhi Capitals Women have announced their retentions ahead of the mega auction. DC-W has retained star Indian cricketers Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. The overseas stars they kept are Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland. Niki Prasad is also another talent they have held on to. They have retained five players and hence 9.5 Crore INR will be deducted from their purse. They have let go former captain Meg Lanning and youngster Sree Charani. hey have a purse remaining of 5.70 Crore INR. MI-W Retention List for WPL 2026: Here's the Players Mumbai Indians Women Have Retained Ahead of Mega Auction.

DC-W Retention List for WPL 2026

BACK TO ROAR FOR DILLI 🐅💙 pic.twitter.com/m3nGGSMSLN — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Delhi Capitals ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)