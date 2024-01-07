Deepti Sharma achieved a memorable feat to her name as he became the first Indian in women's cricket to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20Is. The Indian all-rounder achieved this remarkable feat during the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. Sharma has been one of the most consistent performers for the Indian team in all the formats and it is no surprise that she has achieved such a record. She also top-scored with 30 runs in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I and also took a wicket off her first ball in the match. Ellyse Perry Becomes First Australian Woman To Play 300 International Matches, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24.

Deepti Sharma Scripts Unique Record

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨 Congratulations to Deepti Sharma 👏 👏 She becomes the first #TeamIndia cricketer (in women's cricket) to surpass 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs and take 1⃣0⃣0⃣ wickets in T20Is. 🙌 🙌 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/ar0sCktbHa#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/glWDaLOMwW — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 7, 2024

