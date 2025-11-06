Ahead of the fourth season of the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced the retentions. RCB-W have retained the star players: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, and Ellyse Perry ahead of WPL 2026 auctions. Shreyanka Patil has been retained for the lowest (60 lakhs INR), while Smriti Mandhana got the highest (3.5 crores INR). Richa Ghosh received 2.75 crores INR, and Ellyse Perry got 2 crores INR. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the WPL 2024 champions. Each franchise has a purse of 15 crores INR in total ahead of the auctions, from where amount is deducted as per retention values. MI-W Retention List for WPL 2026: Here's the Players Mumbai Indians Women Will Keep Ahead of Mega Auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Retentions

