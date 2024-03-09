Royal Challengers Bangalore are strongly in the race for the playoff in the WPL 2024 with two games to go in the league stages. Ahead of that, the cricketers took their time off from the intense schedule and dressed up for the RCB retro night. Elysse Perry stole the show slaying her look in an traditional saree. While Smriti Mandhana, the captain was spotted in Western uber-cool look with a bucket hat on her head. Fans loved their favourite cricketers in unique dresses and made the video and pictures viral on social media. ‘Shine Brighter Than Ever Today…’, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Other WPL Players Exchange Wishes on Occasion of International Women’s Day 2024.

RCB Retro Night

RCB RETRO NIGHT 🪩💽👓 Practice ✅! Let’s Dress up and Dance! Here’s a fun behind the scenes wrap on Bold Diaries. 🎬#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/LpBUMDlbfl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 9, 2024

Ellyse Perry in Saree

Ellyse Perry in an Indian saree at a recent event ❤️ #CricketTwitter #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/guwLx93aAs — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) March 9, 2024

Ellyse Perry and Smriti Mandhana

Ellyse Perry at the RCB Retro Night wearing a traditional Indian saree. God's prettiest creation. pic.twitter.com/lJrIHvdqPf — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 9, 2024

Ellyse Perry in RCB Retro Night Event

Ellyse Perry in Saree for RCB event 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ounpn0YocG — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)