The Women's Premier League (WPL) players came together from all the franchises and wished everyone a very Happy Women's Day for the year 2024. In the video, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma can be seen extending their wishes for International Women's Day 2024. Earlier Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma also went on to say, "Hope all women feel inspired by us". ‘Hope Women Feel Inspired by Us’, Says Delhi Capitals Opener Shafali Verma on the Occasion of International Women’s Day 2024.

Watch Video Here

🌟 Happy Women's Day from our incredible #TATAWPL players! 🎉💐



Today, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere 💪✨@JayShah pic.twitter.com/gGvEIKeMTd— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2024

