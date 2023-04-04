Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 12-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their latest Indian Premier League 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Following this, LSG shared a hilarious video to lighten the mood of Lucknow fans. In the video, famous actor Shubham Gaur can be seen portraying the role of an emotional fan after the CSK game. LSG also asked their fans to keep supporting them as they have a long way to go. MS Dhoni Hits Back to Back Sixes During CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Fans Highlight Gautam Gambhir's Reaction As Memes Galore on Twitter.

Emotional LSG Fan After CSK Game

